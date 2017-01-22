Towns carries Wolves past Nuggets, 111-108
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and hit the go-ahead shot with 42.5 seconds to play to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.
Towns hit 13 of 19 shots and also had four blocks and Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points in Minnesota's fourth straight home win. Shabazz Muhammad scored 20 points off the bench and the Wolves rallied from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter for the win.
Gary Harris scored 22 points and Nikola Jokic had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back. Wilson Chandler and Jamal Murray added 17 points each for Denver, which played without Emmanuel Mudiay because of a sore back.
Kris Dunn had 10 points and nine assists for the Wolves while starting for Ricky Rubio, who missed the game to attend his grandmother's funeral.
The Wolves were down 100-91 midway through the fourth quarter when Towns and Muhammad keyed a 12-2 run. Muhammad finished the spurt with a layup for a 103-102 lead, Wiggins hit a 3-pointer and Towns knocked down a jumper from the baseline to put the Wolves up for good in a thriller.
TIP-INS
Nuggets: Denver committed 18 turnovers leading to 31 points for Minnesota. ... Mudiay stayed home in Denver to get treatment for his back. The hope is that it is a short-term injury.
Timberwolves: Gorgui Dieng was limited to six minutes in the first half after picking up three quick fouls in the first quarter. ... Rubio is expected to rejoin the team on Monday.
SHABAZZ SHINES
Muhammad made 9 of 14 shots, including two 3s and hustled on
UP NEXT
Nuggets: Denver heads back home to host Utah on Tuesday.
Timberwolves: Minnesota has a quick one-game road trip to Phoenix on Tuesday.