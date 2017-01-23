Arsenal manager Wenger charged with misconduct by FA

LONDON — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association after an altercation with a fourth official during his team's 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Wenger, who had been sent-off by referee Jon Moss for protesting against a Burnley penalty in injury time on Sunday, appeared to twice shove Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman later apologized, saying "I regret everything."