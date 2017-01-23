Browns sign linebacker Jamie Collins to 4-year contract
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year contract.
Financial terms were not immediately known.
A former Pro Bowler, Collins made a major impression during the eight games he started after arriving via trade from New England in October. Collins recorded 69 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble while playing every defensive snap.
The Browns are convinced he can be a cornerstone for their
The 27-year-old was originally selected in the second round by the Patriots in 2013.
Last month, Collins said he enjoyed his time with the Browns and is confident the team "is close" despite going 1-15 last season.
The Browns can augment their
