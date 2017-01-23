France prop Ben Arous out of 6 Nations match against England
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Loosehead prop Eddy Ben Arous has been ruled out of France's Six Nations training squad as a spate of withdrawals continues to hit the team.
Ben Arous, who plays for Racing 92 and has 14 caps for France, was replaced by Toulon's Xavier Chiocci after undergoing medical tests, the French rugby federation said.
Ben Arous' departure from the squad followed Wesley Fofana's withdrawal over the weekend after the Clermont
France opens with a difficult match at defending champion and Grand Slam winner England on Feb. 4.