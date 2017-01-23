Goal rush at African Cup as Algeria out, Tunisia through

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon — Algeria was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in a goal rush in the final games in Group B on Monday.

The one-time title contender drew 2-2 with Senegal and saw Tunisia go through to the quarterfinals in its place by beating Zimbabwe 4-2.

Ten goals flew in at the culmination of the group in Gabon but Algeria's fate was effectively sealed quickly when North African rival Tunisia went 2-0 up very early over the Zimbabweans with strikes from Niam Sliti and Youssef Msakni. Algeria needed Tunisia to lose in Libreville to have a chance of progressing to the quarters.

Senegal had already qualified for the quarterfinals coming into the games.

In Franceville, Algeria twice led Senegal through goals from Islam Slimani, and Senegal twice equalized, leaving Algeria to exit the tournament without a win.

Two of the four quarterfinal lineups have been decided: Tunisia will play Burkina Faso, and Senegal will play Cameroon.

Algeria's surprise exit — it was tipped to go far — followed host Gabon's elimination on Sunday. A real big name could follow the same route on Tuesday when defending champion Ivory Coast's hopes hang on it getting a win against Morocco.

There was all-out action from the moment the games kicked off on Monday.

Senegal made a forceful start and spurned early chances against Algeria, and Slimani made them pay when he volleyed a cross from the left from Sofiane Hanni into the roof of the net in the 10th minute. Slimani immediately scooped up the ball and ran it back to the centre circle to show that Algeria meant business.

But in the other game, Tunisia led Zimbabwe 2-0 inside 22 minutes, and was 3-1 up before even a second goal was scored in the Algeria-Senegal match. Tunisia scored all of its four goals in the first half at Libreville's Stade de l'Amitie.

Sliti, Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, and a Wahbi Khazri penalty made sure Tunisia didn't miss out on its chance to make the quarterfinals alongside Senegal.

Senegal twice hit back against Algeria to maintain its unbeaten run in the group stage, although it was the first time in this tournament the Senegalese hadn't won.