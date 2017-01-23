Hurt rib keeping McIlroy from Dubai Desert Classic next week

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Rory McIlroy will miss the Dubai Desert Classic next week to keep recovering from a stress fracture of a rib.

The European Tour tweeted the confirmation on Monday.

McIlroy revealed a week ago that he injured himself, aggravating the rib while finishing runner-up at the SA Open in Gauteng.

Rib stress fractures generally take six weeks to heal. He already missed the Abu Dhabi Championship last week.