Manning brothers to headline Long Island business event

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Weeks after next month's Super Bowl, Peyton and Eli Manning will be talking about the game before a New York business group.

The Long Island Association says the quarterbacks will appear at its annual spring luncheon March 10.

The brothers will answer questions during a forum led by Kevin Law, the group's president and CEO. Topics will include the Super Bowl and the business of sports.

Peyton Manning is now retired. Eli Manning's New York Giants lost in the wild-card round of this year's playoffs. Each has won two Super Bowls.