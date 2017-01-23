NHL Capsules

DETROIT — J.T. Miller scored at 1:56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season and 61st of his career. The Rangers managed only 19 shots in a game that featured few memorable chances by either team.

The winner came when Mats Zuccarello and Miller swooped in alone on Detroit goalie Jared Coreau. Zuccarello made a simple pass to Miller, who lifted the puck over Coreau for his 16th goal of the season.

Detroit defenceman Niklas Kronwall played for the first time since Jan. 4, returning from a lower-body injury.

BLUE JACKETS 7, SENATORS 6, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Cam Atkinson's second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted Columbus past Ottawa.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at centre -ice.

The Blue Jackets trailed 5-3 after two periods before Lukas Sedlak and Matt Calvert scored 31 seconds apart to tie it less than 2 1/2 minutes into the third. Atklnson then gave Columbus a 6-5 lead with 9:10 remaining, before Kyle Turries tied it for Ottawa on the power play less than 2 minutes later.

Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

Zach Smith and Mike Hoffman each had two goals and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators. Mike Condon had 22 saves.

FLYERS 3, ISLANDERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as Philadelphia rallied from two goals down and ended New York's three-game winning streak.

Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenceman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win. Philadelphia was 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.

BLACKHAWKS 4, CANUCKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 remaining and Chicago got its third straight victory.

Toews, who also had three assists, connected from the left circle after Richard Panik's shot from right wing went wide and caromed off the back boards. Toews fired before Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller could move across the crease.

Panik had a goal and an assist and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won seven of their last nine. Marian Hossa added an empty-netter with 24 seconds left for his 18th goal and 400th point with Chicago.

Corey Crawford made 26 saves to earn his 200th win.

Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat scored 46 second apart early in the third period to tie it for Vancouver.

Miller stopped 31 shots as the Canucks lost in regulation for just the second time in their last 13.

PREDATORS 4, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third, and Nashville rallied from two goals down to beat Minnesota.

Forsberg took a pretty feed from Ryan Ellis and one-timed it from the left circle past Darcy Kuemper with 6:36 left to put Nashville up 3-2.

It was Kuemper's first-career loss in five starts against the Predators, who have won six of seven and wrapped up a five-game road trip with four wins.

Ryan Johansen added an empty netter for Nashville, and James Neal also had a goal. Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots for Nashville.

Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville scored for the Wild. Kuemper had 28 saves as Minnesota fell into a first-place tie with Chicago atop the Western Conference.

PENGUINS 5, BRUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Conor Sheary scored two goals, Sidney Crosby added his league-leading 28th and Pittsburgh won its fourth straight.

The Penguins led 2-1 through two periods before breaking out in the third with three goals in a span of 2 minutes, 57 seconds.

Pittsburgh won a season-high seventh straight at home. The NHL's best home team, the Penguins are 13-0-1 in their last 14 home games.

Evgeni Malkin had two assists for a season-best seven-game point streak. Crosby added two assists for a three-point game. Matt Murray made 44 saves to win his fourth straight game.