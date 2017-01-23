Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony, Carly Rae Jepsen to perform at NHL all-star game

LOS ANGELES — Carly Rae Jepsen, Nick Jonas and Fifth Harmony are joining the lineup of performers and special guests at the upcoming NHL all-star game on Sunday.

The league announced on Monday that the three musical acts are joining 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, Robin Thicke, John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, as well as actor Jon Hamm, who is serving as host for the show.

"We are pleased with the incredible lineup of entertainment that we put together for the 2017 Honda NHL all-star weekend," said Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and executive vice president. "The all-star weekend will feature three days of can't-miss events, including THE NHL100 celebration on Friday night, in a weekend where hockey takes over Hollywood.

"We are excited for Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen's all-star game performances for our fans in L.A and those watching around the world."

Jepsen, from Mission, B.C., will open the pre-game festivities at Los Angeles's Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a performance of the Canadian national anthem followed by Fifth Harmony's rendition of the American national anthem.

Jonas will have a live performance during the second intermission.