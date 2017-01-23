Pelicans' Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Cavaliers

NEW ORLEANS — All-Star Anthony Davis will not play for the New Orleans Pelicans in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Before New Orleans made the announcement, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Terrence Jones would start at centre if Davis was sidelined by his right quad contusion, which occurred during New Orleans' loss to Brooklyn on Friday night.

Davis leads the Pelicans with 28.6 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.