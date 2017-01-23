Quarterfinal Tuesday at Australian Open: Venus opens play

MELBOURNE, Australia — It's quarterfinal Tuesday for half of the men's and women's draws at the Australian Open, with Venus Williams and Roger Federer among those looking to advance to the final four of the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Williams begins play on Rod Laver Arena against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and another American, CoCo Vandeweghe, follows against French Open champion Garbine Muguruza.

The last match of the afternoon session will see U.S. Open champion and 2014 Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka take on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.