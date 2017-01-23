Redskins promote Cavanaugh, Manusky to co-ordinator positions
ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive
Cavanaugh was the team's quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday.
Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Manusky replaces Joe Barry, who was fired after ranking 28th defensively in consecutive seasons.
Washington also has hired former San Francisco assistant Kevin O'Connell to be its new quarterbacks coach and former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula as its new defensive line coach.
Cavanaugh was previously offensive
Manusky was defensive
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL