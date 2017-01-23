Reinebold promoted to Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defensive co-ordinator

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have promoted Jeff Reinebold to defensive co-ordinator.

The 59-year-old coaching veteran will enter his fifth season with the Tiger-Cats after joining the team as special teams co-ordinator in 2013. He added the role of linebackers coach in 2014.

The South Bend, Ind., native has nearly 35 years of coaching experience, including 13 years at the CFL level.

"Jeff is an intelligent, experienced football coach that has been a leader on our staff for the past four years," Ticats head coach and vice-president of football operations Kent Austin said in a release. "His familiarity with our players, coaches and staff will allow for a smooth transition and speaks to our emphasis on the importance of continuity within our organization."

Wide receiver and kick returner Brandon Banks has flourished under Reinebold's watch, being named a CFL all-star twice (2014, 2015) and winning the most outstanding special teams player award in 2015.

Reinebold has also helped linebacker Simoni Lawrence blossom into a three-time East Division all-star. Lawrence was named the East's most outstanding defensive player and a CFL all-star in 2015.