Senators sign forward Zack Smith to 4-year extension worth US$13 million

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Zack Smith to a four-year contract extension worth US$13 million.

The Senators said in a release that the extension through the 2020-21 season carries an annual average value of $3.25 million per year.

Smith, 28, has 11 goals and 11 assists in 43 games this season and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes 13 seconds per game.

The native of Maple Creek, Sask., set career highs with 25 goals and 36 points in 2015-16. He has 75 goals and 61 assists In 443 NHL games, all with the Senators.