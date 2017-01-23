Timbers sign Myers, make other moves before camp

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers have signed veteran free agent defender Chance Myers, one of several moves the team made Monday before leaving for training camp in Arizona.

The Timbers also re-signed defender-midfielder Amobi Okugo, who joined the club last May, and welcomed back winger Dairon Asprilla, who had been on loan with top-division Millonarios in Colombia.

The Timbers planned to leave Tuesday for a 12-day training camp in Tucson. Portland opens the season at home on March 3 against the expansion Minnesota United FC.