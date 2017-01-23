Timberwolves purchase Iowa Energy D-League team

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have purchased the Iowa Energy and will begin a direct affiliation with the NBA Development League team next season.

The Timberwolves announced the agreement on Monday. Owner Glen Taylor is purchasing the team, which previously had a hybrid partnership with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wolves will become the 18th NBA team to have a direct affiliation with a D-League team.

It's a growing trend across the league for franchises to use the minor league teams to help develop young players, coaches and executives and help players rehab injuries.