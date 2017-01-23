Westbrook hits game-winner as Thunder beat Jazz 97-95.

SALT LAKE CITY — Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stopped Utah's six-game win streak with a 97-95 victory over the Jazz on Monday night.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder's final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Alec Burks missed the final shot for the Jazz as time expired.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 17 points.

The Jazz rallied in the third quarter with a 13-0 run to take a 66-60 lead, but the Thunder pulled within three early in the fourth thanks to five straight points from Oladipo.

The Thunder took a 56-53 lead into halftime after Westbrook dominated the second, The dynamic point guard scored 14 in the quarter to give him 22 at the break.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Steven Adams returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion. ... Reserve Enes Kanter scored 14 against his former team.

Jazz: Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan sat with his Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton during the game.

STAYING PUT

The Jazz announced Monday that ownership of the team and Vivint SmartHome Arena has been transferred from Gail Miller to a legacy trust in a move that ensures the team will remain in the family for generations. Miller said the primary reason for the transfer is to make sure the team stays in the state.

HOOD UPDATE

Rodney Hood missed his fourth consecutive game with a right knee hyperextension and bone bruise.

"The original timeline was 2-4 weeks and, as far as I know, he's on track with that," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He's been in getting treatment and starting to do some work on the court. They're doing all the different measurements and balance tests and all those things.

"He's making good progress. But I don't know if that means we're going to see him later this week or next week. There's another phase there to clear him for some more competitive stuff ... and see how he's feeling. But right now he's feeling good."

UP NEXT

Thunder: Travel to face All-Star starter Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.