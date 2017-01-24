Algeria coach Leekens resigns after African Cup elimination

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon — Algeria coach George Leekens has resigned following the team's early exit from the African Cup of Nations.

Algeria, among the pre-tournament favourites , failed to win a match in Gabon. The Desert Foxes finished third in Group B, losing to Tunisia and drawing with Zimbabwe and Senegal.

The 67-year-old Belgian says "given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I prefer to end my contract out of friendship for the president of the FAF (Algerian Football Federation)."