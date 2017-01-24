AP source: Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site

INDIANAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Indianapolis Colts will not hold training camp at Anderson University this summer and are looking for a new venue.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because an official announcement has not been made.

The Colts first held camp at Anderson, about 30 miles northeast of the team complex, in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute, near the Illinois-Indiana border, in 1999. The Colts returned to Anderson in 2010 and have been there since.

According to the person, possible replacement sites include the team headquarters on Indy's west side and DePauw University in Greencastle, about 50 southwest of the team complex.

Anderson University President John Pistole issued a statement to The Anderson Herald Bulletin after it first reported the possibility of the move.

"Anderson University has welcomed and enjoyed hosting the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp for the past seven years," Pistole said without acknowledging that a decision had been made. "With each passing summer, the university has understood that the specific duration and location of the training camp is under the management and discretion of the Indianapolis Colts. The university is proud of its 22 cumulative years of service as the training camp home for the Indianapolis Colts."

The Colts traditionally begin training camp in late July and announce a training camp schedule in June.

