AP Source: D-backs add another catcher in Josh Thole

PHOENIX — A person close to the situation has confirmed that the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year minor league contract with catcher Josh Thole.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been officially announced.

The 30-year-old Thole, who has been the personal catcher for knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, played four seasons with the New York Mets and the last four with the Toronto Blue Jays.