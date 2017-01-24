Bean given expanded duties by Major League Baseball
NEW YORK — Billy Bean has been given expanded responsibilities by Major League Baseball, which has changed his title to
Bean will handle anti-bullying efforts in addition to his previous work, the commissioner's office said Tuesday.
Hired in July 2014 as a consultant and given the title ambassador for inclusion, Bean was promoted last January to
Bean came out as gay in 1999, four years after his final major league season. He will report to Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney and have streamlined access to Manfred. Previously, Bean reported to Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem.
Renee Tirado is being promoted to
Melanie LeGrande is becoming
