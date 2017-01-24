Bengals' Jones issues apology after police release video
A
A
Share via Email
Cincinnati Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones has apologized through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest.
"Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being arrested in early January," the statement said. "Mr. Jones has the utmost respect for law enforcement and the difficulties police encounter on a daily basis."
The statement from attorneys Timothy Schneider and Alex Triantafilou that was released Monday night says that Jones "sincerely apologizes" to the officers, Bengals organization and the fans. It adds that Jones is committed to
He was arrested after an altercation at a downtown hotel the night after Cincinnati's season ended with a 6-9-1 record. The 33-year-old cornerback was charged for the confrontation and for allegedly spitting on a nurse as he was processed at the county jail.
Cincinnati police released a video on Monday showing Jones'
At one point, Jones tells one: "I hope you die tomorrow."
The Bengals took the unusual step of issuing an apology; the team usually declines comment on pending legal cases.
"We are extremely disappointed with Adam's
Jones has said he'll be exonerated of the charges.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said recently he wanted to know what punishment the NFL plans for Jones, whose case was continued until Feb. 10. The NFL could suspend Jones for the start of next season under its player conduct policy. A league spokesman said recently the case was under review.
Arrests and suspensions had nearly ended Jones' career before the Bengals signed him in 2010.
The former West Virginia star was the sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft. His off-field problems started with a strip club melee in Las Vegas in 2007. He pleaded the equivalent of no contest to a
He was traded to the Cowboys, and was suspended again in 2008 for six games over an alcohol-related altercation with a bodyguard that the Cowboys provided.
___
Associated Press writer Dan Sewell in Cincinnati contributed to this report.
___
Follow Joe Kay at http://www.twitter.com/apjoekay
Dan Sewell is at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell