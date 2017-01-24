Former sledge hockey player Todd Nicholson named 2018 Paralympic chef de mission
OTTAWA — Former sledge hockey captain Todd Nicholson will be Canada's chef de mission at the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The native of Dunrobin, Ont., played for Canada from 1989 to 2010, winning gold, silver and bronze during that span.
The chef de mission acts as the face and spokesman of the team during the Games.
Canada won 16 medals at the 2014 Games in Sochi, including seven gold, two silver and seven bronze.
