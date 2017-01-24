France captain snubs Monfils for Davis Cup match in Japan

PARIS — France Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah has left Gael Monfils out of his squad to play against Japan in the first round of the Davis Cup.

Noah is reproaching the country's top player for a perceived lack of investment, hinting that Monfils is giving priority to his personal goals.

Noah's decision is the latest development in the shaky relationship between the former French Open champion and Monfils. In September, Noah criticized Monfils for pulling out at the last minute from France's semifinal series against Croatia.

Noah says Monfils "needs to prove he is really motivated."