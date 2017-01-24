Jonathan Spector joins Orlando from England's Birmingham

The Lions said Tuesday they had agreed to a deal with Spector as a discovery signing, pending approval of his his international transfer.

The 30-year-old from Arlington Heights, Illinois, made eight appearances for Manchester United in 2004-05 and has played for Charlton (2005-06), West Ham (2006-11) and Birmingham (2011-17). He has made 30 appearances for the U.S. and was on the 2010 World Cup roster, although he did not get into any games.