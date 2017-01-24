NHL Capsules

DENVER — Patrick Marleau scored four goals in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the last-place Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Marleau scored in a variety of ways to break open a game tied at 1 heading into the third: He tipped a shot in off the post, scored on a wraparound, lined in a wrist shot and finally lifted a backhander over rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

Brent Burns had a goal and two assists as the two teams concluded their home-and-home set. The Sharks beat the Avalanche 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Jarome Iginla and Andreas Martinsen scored for Colorado, which fell to 1-10-1 over its last 12 games. Matt Duchene, the team's leading goal scorer, was a late scratch due to an illness and left the Avalanche with only 19 players. Duchene's absence raised some eyebrows since the talented forward has been the subject of recent trade rumours .

CAPITALS 6, HURRICANES 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defenceman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and Washington kept the offence rolling to beat Carolina and extend its point streak to 14 games.

Orlov doubled his goal output for the season and Justin Williams, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have won three in a row and haven't lost in regulation since Dec. 27. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward and handed Carolina its fourth consecutive loss.

Braden Holtby made 25 saves for his 23rd victory of the season. The only goal he allowed came from Jordan Staal on the power play in the first period.

The Capitals allowed the first goal for the first time in 11 games but scored six unanswered to continue their winning ways. They've scored 44 goals in their past eight games.

RANGERS 3, KINGS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 shots to lead New York over Los Angeles.

Brandon Pirri, Matt Puempel and Mats Zuccarello scored to help New York win its third straight since a three-game skid.

Jordan Nolan and Kyle Clifford scored, and Jeff Zatkoff finished with 14 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight and five of seven.

Lundqvist has given up just four goals on 84 shots during the winning streak — including a 1-0 shutout at Detroit on Sunday — after allowing 20 on 113 shots the previous four games.

DUCKS 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf scored a power-play goal in the third period, Jonathan Bernier stopped 31 shots and Anaheim beat Winnipeg.

Logan Shaw and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim. Andrew Copp and Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal each for Winnipeg.

The game was physical and chippy, with the teams combining for seven power plays and over 30 minutes in penalties.

Winnipeg's Ondrej Pavelec had 24 saves and got his first loss since being recalled from the AHL a week ago.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLAMES 0

TORONTO (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored twice to tie his career high with 20 goals this season, Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots and Toronto ended a two-game winless streak with a win over Calgary.

Kadri beat Brian Elliott twice, and Andersen captured his second shutout as a Leaf.

Rookies Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, which sits third in the Atlantic Division with 53 points.

Elliott gave up four goals on 28 shots, dropping his fourth consecutive start.

COYOTES 3, PANTHERS 2, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tobias Rieder scored 48 seconds into overtime to give Arizona a win over slumping Florida.

Rieder scored off a pass from Alexander Burmistrov, who has five assists in his first five games with Arizona.

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith struggled to gather in pucks all night but made 23 saves. The Panthers' Roberto Luongo faced 42 shots.

Florida has lost four in a row and five of six.