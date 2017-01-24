OHL Roundup: DeBrincat's four points lead Otters in win over Rangers

ERIE, Pa. — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists and Troy Timpano turned aside all 13 shots he faced as the Erie Otters shut out the Kitchener Rangers 5-0 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Dylan Strome and Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist apiece for Erie (31-10-3) and Kyle Maksimovich and Taylor Raddysh also scored.

Maksimovich's goal came on a power play 5:11 into the game and stood as the winner.

Luke Opilka stopped 32 shots for the Rangers (26-15-4).

---

STEELHEADS 6 67'S 1

OTTAWA — Michael McLeod scored three goals and set up two more to power Mississauga past the 67's.

Trent Fox had a goal and three helpers for the Steelheads (17-17-10) and Jacob Cascagnette and Aidan McFarland supplied the rest of the offence. Ryan McLeod chipped in with three assists and Stephan LeBlanc added two.

Chris Martenet scored the lone goal for Ottawa (18-23-5).