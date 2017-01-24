Seattle Mariners to retire Edgar Martinez's number

SEATTLE — The Mariners will retire former designated hitter Edgar Martinez's No. 11 as he continues to move closer to induction in the baseball Hall of Fame.

Seattle President Kevin Mather said Tuesday that Martinez's number will be officially retired Aug. 12 as part of a weekend celebration.

Next to Ken Griffey Jr., no player in Mariners history has connected with Seattle like Martinez. He spent 18 seasons with the Mariners as a player and is regarded as one of the best right-handed hitters of his generation. He's about to begin his second full season as the Mariners hitting coach.