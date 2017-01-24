The Latest: Ski patroller dies in accident at Tahoe resort

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the death of a ski patrol member at a Lake Tahoe ski resort (all times local PST):

12:30 p.m.

The Lake Tahoe resort where a ski patrol member died while doing avalanche-control work apparently was not killed by an avalanche.

The Squaw Valley Ski Resort says 42-year-old Joe Zuiches of Olympic Valley, California died in an accident during avalanche control activities at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Few details have been released. But the resort north of Tahoe City, California said in a statement Tuesday afternoon the death "does not appear to be avalanche related."

The North Tahoe Fire Department and Placer County sheriff's office are investigating.

Zuiches had been a member of the Squaw Valley professional ski patrol since 2012.

