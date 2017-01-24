Tom Brady wonders why Trump friendship is 'such a big deal'

BOSTON — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has opened up a bit on his friendship with President Donald Trump.

The night before his Friday inauguration, Trump mentioned in a speech attended by Patriots owner Robert Kraft that Brady had called to congratulate him.

When asked whether he called the Republican, Brady told Boston radio station WEEI-FM on Monday that "I have called him in the past, yes" and added "sometimes he calls me, sometimes I call him."

Brady says Trump is someone he's known for 16 years and he doesn't see why their relationship is "such a big deal." He says "if you know someone, it doesn't mean that you agree with everything they say or do."