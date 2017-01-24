Two-time Olympic medallist Roseline Filion retires from competitive diving

Three-time Canadian Olympian Roseline Filion has retired after two decades of competitive diving.

Filion, who teamed with Meaghan Benfeito to earn back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in the 10-metre synchro event, announced her retirement on Twitter.

"It's with great emotions that after 20 years of being a competitive athlete, I decided to retire," the native of Laval, Que., posted. "Thanks to all of you who supported me!"

In addition to the Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016, Filion and Benfeito teamed up for three career world aquatics championships medals, two silver and a bronze, in 10m synchro. They also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto in the discipline.