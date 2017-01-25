5 Canadian athletes to watch in Aspen X Game

Five Canadian athletes to watch at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, Colo.:

MARK MCMORRIS

After winning slopestyle gold and Big Air silver last year, the Regina snowboarder broke his femur. He's back and regularly duking it out with Canadian Max Parrot for the top of the podium.

SPENCER O'BRIEN

The snowboarder from Courtney, B.C., won her first X Games slopestyle gold in 2016. O'Brien will also compete in women's Big Air which makes its Olympic debut in 2018.

MAX PARROT

The defending Big Air champ from Bromont, Que., edged McMorris for the title in 2016. Parrot (2014) and McMorris (2012, 2015) are the only two men to win both the snowboard Big Air and slopestyle titles at a single X Games.

CASSIE SHARPE

A freestyle skier from Comox, B.C., Sharpe won her first X Games gold in Oslo, Norway and was fourth in her Aspen debut in 2016.

KAYA TURSKI