Alouettes name Catherine Raiche, Joe Mack as assistants to GM Kavis Reed

MONTREAL — Catherine Raiche and Joe Mack will be Kavis Reed's assistant general managers, the Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday.

Raiche, 27, was named assistant GM for football operations. She joined the Alouettes in December 2015 as co-ordinator of football operations, where her duties included tracking the salary cap, negotiating contracts and handling team travel. The Montreal native previously spent three years practising corporate law.

Mack, 62, was named assistant GM for player personnel, where he will manage the player personnel and scouting departments. He first worked in the CFL with Winnipeg in 1984 and returned to the Blue Bombers in 2010 as GM and vice-president of football operations. Mack helped the Bombers win a Grey Cup in 2011.

He has also worked in the NFL for Atlanta, Washington, Carolina and Cleveland.

"We are fully satisfied to be able to count on such accomplished and qualified people to head up our football operations and player personnel departments," Reed said in a statement. "Catherine has a great understanding of the business and has rapidly proved that she is ready to take on greater responsibilities, while Joe's invaluable experience is a welcome addition to our scouting staff."