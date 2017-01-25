AP source: Indians finalizing deal with OF Austin Jackson

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with negotiations says the Cleveland Indians are finalizing a deal with free agent outfielder Austin Jackson.

Jackson would get a minor league deal with an invitation to training camp this spring, said the person who spoke Wednesday to the Associated Press because the sides haven't completed the agreement.

Jackson, who will turn 30 on Feb. 1, would give the Indians some outfield depth and insurance in case left fielder Michael Brantley isn't ready for the start of the season. Brantley played in just 11 games last season following surgery on his right shoulder.

The Indians chose not to re-sign Rajai Davis as a free agent.

ESPN.com first reported Jackson and the AL champion Indians are nearing a deal.