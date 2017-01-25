Barcelona without Iniesta and Busquets in Copa del Rey match

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona will be without key midfielders Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in its match against Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Busquets is sidelined because of a right ankle injury sustained in a Spanish league game on Sunday, while Iniesta still haven't recovered from a left calf ailment picked up in the first leg at Real Sociedad last week.

Barcelona won 1-0 and is the favourite to reach the semifinals for the seventh straight season.

Coach Luis Enrique also won't be able to count on midfielder Rafinha because of an injury.

"I have many options to overcome the absence of these players," he said Wednesday.

Barcelona has won four straight matches in all competitions.