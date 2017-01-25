Brazil edges Colombia 1-0 in charity game for Chapecoense

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 in a charity match Thursday to raise money for surviving victims of the air crash that killed most of the players on the Brazilian club Chapecoense.

Dudu scored on a header in the 47th minute at Rio de Janeiro's Engenhao stadium, venue for track and field at last year's Rio's Olympics. The stadium was half full to see the international friendly with both teams composed of local players and absent top European stars like Brazil's Neymar.

The air crash in Colombia two months ago killed 71 of 77 people aboard, including 19 players of the Chapecoense club. Three players survived, and all three attended the match.