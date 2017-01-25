Canadians Murray and Lyles named to World Team for Rising Stars Challenge

NEW ORLEANS — Canadians Jamal Murray and Trey Lyles will play for the World Team in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA all-star weekend.

The World Team will face the U.S. Team, which won 157-154 last year in Toronto.

Murray, from Kitchener, Ont., is averaging 8.0 points on 37.5 per cent shooting in his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets. Lyles, who was born in Saskatoon, is averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds in his second season with the Utah Jazz.

For the third consecutive year, the league's annual showcase of young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. versus the 10 from around the world.