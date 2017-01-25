Olympian Usain Bolt stripped of gold medal in teammate's doping case
The IOC says "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.
The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.
The IOC says "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals,