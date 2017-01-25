Sports

Olympian Usain Bolt stripped of gold medal in teammate's doping case

The IOC says "the Jamaican team is disqualified," and "the corresponding medals, medallist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned."

Canada's Andre De Grasse (left) and Jamaica's Usain Bolt share a laugh at the finish line as they set the two fastest times in the 200-metre semifinals at the Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday August 17, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.

The IOC says Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.

