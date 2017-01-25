Dan DeSalvo scores twice, Manitoba hangs on to beat Texas 2-1

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Dan DeSalvo supplied all the offence his team needed as the Manitoba Moose edged the Texas Stars 2-1 on Monday in American Hockey League action.

DeSalvo opened the scoring at 15:23 of the first period and then doubled the Moose (17-19-5) lead 4:18 into the second. Both goals came on the power play and were assisted by Scott Glennie.

Erim Comrie earned the win for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL club by stopping 27-of-28 shots.

Travis Morin responded midway through the third for the Stars (20-17-3), AHL affiliate of Dallas. Landon Bow made 23 saves in defeat.