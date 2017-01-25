Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Hornets 113-103
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry added 28 points on six 3-pointers in his annual homecoming game and the Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 on Wednesday night.
Klay Thompson had 19 points for the Warriors, who avenged a 105-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
Curry's return following his second MVP award drew a crowd of 19,639, the largest to see a game at the Spectrum Center.
After trailing by six at halftime, the Hornets grabbed the lead with a 19-4 run to start the second half and led 80-75 entering the fourth quarter. It was only the eighth time this season the Warriors (39-7) have trailed after three quarters.
But the Warriors came storming back in the fourth and Durant gave them the lead for good with 5:25 left on a pair of foul shots. Durant finished 10 of 10 from the line and Curry knocked down two clutch 3-pointers in the final three minutes to seal the victory.
Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 26 points while battling through an illness.
Warriors: Curry's college coach Bob McKillop sat courtside to watch the game. ... Golden State twice fouled Marco Belinelli on 3-point attempts resulting in seven points in the fourth quarter, including the technical foul on Klay Thompson for arguing one of the calls.
Hornets: Roy Hibbert started in place of Cody Zeller, who missed the game with a quadriceps contusion. ... Walker played despite being listed as questionable with an illness. ... Frank Kaminsky entered with a mask on to protect his broken nose, but discarded it a few minutes later. ... Spencer Hawes had a big first half for the Hornets with seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists off the bench.
Warriors: Return home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. They are 20-3 at home.
Hornets: After going 3-2 on their homestand, the Hornets head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Friday night.