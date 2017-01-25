Egypt clinches last quarterfinal place at African Cup

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon — Egypt made sure its long-awaited return to the African Cup of Nations will last at least one more match as it clinched the last quarterfinal place with a thunderous free-kick by Mohamed Salah and a 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday.

Salah's 11th-minute goal saw Egypt take spot in Group D from the Ghanaians on the final day of group games in Gabon, eliminating Mali, which drew 1-1 with Uganda.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, needed to win to make sure it progressed at its first African Cup in seven years. Ghana had already qualified.