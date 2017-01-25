Falcons to hold out Jones, Mack in practice this week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are holding out two key starters on their offence this week — centre Alex Mack and wide receiver Julio Jones — because of injuries.

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday he expects Mack, who suffered a leg injury in Sunday's NFC championship game win over Green Bay, to be able to practice next week and play in the Feb. 5 Super Bowl against New England.

Quinn said Mack's leg was sore above his ankle.

Jones missed practice with a sprained toe through most of last week before practicing on Friday. Jones played a starring role with nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the 44-21 win over the Packers.

Jones also is expected to practice next week.

___