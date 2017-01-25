Gasol scores a career-high 42 to lead Grizzlies past Raptors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points, including the deciding two free throws with 36 seconds left, as the Memphis Grizzlies sent Toronto to its fifth straight loss with a 101-99 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday night.

Gasol's final free throws ended a 12-0 run by the Raptors that tied the game at 99. Kyle Lowry's fadeaway 28-footer from the left wing bounced off the rim as time expired, saving Memphis from wasting Gasol's career effort.

Zach Randolph finished with 16 points for Memphis, while Tony Allen had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Conley had 11 points. Gasol converted 14 of 25 shots, including going 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Lowry led the Raptors with 29 points, including 14 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Toronto's final charge. Norman Powell had 21 points and Cory Joseph finished with 15 points.

The teams were close until the latter stages of the third quarter as Gasol continued to score both inside and from distance. He had 13 points in the third. The Grizzlies outscored Toronto 14-7 over the final minutes of the period, carrying an 87-77 lead into the fourth.

The Memphis lead would reach 12 - the Grizzlies largest of the game -- after Conley's floater to start the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies rallied behind Lowry, scoring 12 straight. He had 10 of those points, including a 4-point play.

The Toronto rally tied the game at 99 with 1:31 remaining. But Gasol's final free throws meant the difference.

TIP-INS

Raptors: The Raptors suffered their first five-game losing streak since Feb. 21-28, 2015. .Starting G DeMar DeRozan missed his second game with a sprained right ankle suffered in fourth quarter of Sunday's against the Suns.He did not travel with the team to Memphis. .Lowry finished the game 11 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 10 from outside the arc. . C Jonas Valanciunas had 12 rebounds. He has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in eight of the last nine games.

Grizzlies: Forwards Chandler Parsons and JaMychal Green, both of whom have started for Memphis, sat out with knee injuries. That meant the Grizzlies dressed only nine players. ... Gasol recorded his 20th game this season with multiple 3-pointers, and his fourth game with at least 30 points. . Vince Carter was assessed a technical foul for a slap to Lowry's head on his shot from beyond midcourt at the end of the first half. Lowry made the free throw before the start of the second half.

QUICK STARTS

Both teams got out quickly with accurate shooting. Gasol made his first six shots, including three from outside the arc. By the final minutes of the first quarter, Memphis had made 11 of 14 to start the game, and Toronto was 11 of 16.

VINCE THE ELDER

Carter, the oldest active player in the NBA, turns 40 Thursday. Carter, who spent his first six years in the NBA in Toronto, also has had stops with the Nets in New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix and Dallas before arriving with the Grizzlies in 2014. The crowd sang Happy Birthday to Carter in the break between the first and second quarters, leading to a smile and a wave from the reserve forward when he returned to play at the start of the second.

PACK YOUR BAGS

Memphis sets out on a 10-day, six-game road trip after the game. The journey is the longest for the Grizzlies since they were gone for six games between March 24 and April 1, 2007.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Toronto returns home Friday to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first of a three-game homestand.