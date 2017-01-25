Kerby Rychel, Colin Smith lift Marlies to 2-1 shootout win over Americans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kerby Rychel and Colin Smith scored in the shootout as the Toronto Marlies slipped past the Rochester Americans 2-1 on Wednesday night in American Hockey League action.

Seth Griffith opened scoring in the first period as the Marlies (18-20-3), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, won their second game in a row. Garret Sparks made 19 saves in net for Toronto and turned away 6-of-7 skaters in the shootout.

Hudson Fasching had a goal in regulation time for Rochester (18-23-2). Linus Ullmark stopped 39 shots in net for the Americans.