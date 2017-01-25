Monaco reaches League Cup final after beating Nancy 1-0

PARIS — Monaco scraped into the League Cup final on Wednesday, beating Nancy 1-0 after top scorer Radamel Falcao was gifted a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Nancy goalkeeper Guy Roland Ndy Assembe rushed out to claim a ball in the area but mistimed his jump and it bounced over his head, with Falcao reacting sharply to head home his 18th goal of the season.

Monaco will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Lyon on April 1. The two sides also meet in Paris in the French league on Sunday.

Although free-scoring Monaco has scored 91 goals in 35 games overall this season, this was one of its more disjointed performances.

The French league leader struggled to break down a well-organized Nancy side and did not threaten until late in the first half.

Falcao went just wide with a diving header for the home side, while winger Kylian M'Bappe and midfielder Thomas Lemar had shots that drew good saves.

After striker Valere Germain went close to making it 2-0, Nancy fluffed a great chance to equalize when midfielder Antony Robic blazed over in the 80th minute.