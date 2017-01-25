NewsAlert: Raonic falls to Nadal in quarter-finals at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Milos Raonic has been eliminated at the Australian Open with a 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 quarter-final loss to Spain's Rafael Nadal.

Raonic, the third-seed from Thornhill, Ont., was trying to repeat his best showing at the Grand Slam tournament by reaching the semifinals for a second straight year. He lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 semis.

The ninth-seeded Nadal held the advantage heading into the match, having won six of eight previous contests against Raonic.

The 26-year-old Raonic won the last meeting between the two, however, at the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International three weeks ago.