NHL Capsules

PITTSBURGH — Carter Hutton stopped 34 shots for his sixth career shutout to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Colton Parayko, Ryan Reaves and Scottie Upshall scored to help the Blues end a three-game skid. Hutton won for the third time in his last four starts and fifth in the last seven to improve to 7-6-2 this season.

Matt Murray finished with 24 saves for the Penguins, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Murray (17-5-1) was 9-0-1 in his first 10 starts at home this season.

St. Louis allowed at least five goals in each of its previous three games.

The Penguins, 0 for 5 on the power play, lost in regulation at home for the first time since Nov. 21 to the New York Rangers.

LIGHTNING 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading Tampa Bay past Chicago to end a three-game slide.

Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who broke loose for three goals in a 3:57 span of the third to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Alex Killorn set up both of Johnson's goals, and Valtteri Filppula had two assists to help Tampa Bay win for just the third time in 11 games.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, and Duncan Keith also scored for the Blackhawks, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. Chicago lost for only the third time in its last 10.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves for Tampa Bay.

SENATORS 3, CAPITALS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Condon stopped 31 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as Ottawa defeated Washington.

Chris Kelly, Bobby Ryan and Zack Smith scored for the Senators, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Phillipp Grubauer made 31 saves as the Capitals lost in regulation for the first time since Dec. 27 at the New York Islanders. They were 12-0-2 since.

Washington was shut out for the third time this season.

WILD 3, STARS 2, SO

DALLAS (AP) — Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of a shootout to lift Minnesota over Dallas.

Patrick Eaves and Jamie Benn had scored for the Stars in the shootout, but Jason Pominville and Mikko Koivu matched them. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped Jason Spezza before Stewart's shot won the game.

Dallas was the last NHL team to play a game that went to a shootout this season. The Wild improved to 2-2 in the tiebreaker.

Pominville and Koivu scored in regulation for Minnesota, and Dubnyk had 35 saves through overtime.

Eaves and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Kari Lehtonen finished with 31 saves. Spezza had two assists.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 46.9 seconds left on the clock in overtime and Boston rallied to beat Detroit.

Pastrnak beat goalie Jared Coreau with a high slap shot and ended the Bruins' four-game losing streak (0-3-1).

Brad Marchand had two goals, Kevan Miller also scored and Pastrnak also had an assist for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.

Mike Green had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who extended their point streak to six games. Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored, and Henrik Zetterberg added two assists.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikolay Kulemin scored a goal and helped create another, and New York chased All-Star goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in a win over Columbus.

The Islanders are 3-0-1 under interim coach Doug Weight a week after Jack Capuano was fired. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves and improved to 10-3-3 over his past 16 starts.

Kulemin put New York ahead late in the second period and created space in front for Josh Bailey's 100th NHL goal earlier in the period. Jason Chimera got his fifth goal in seven games, and Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders. John Tavares had two assists.

Nick Foligno had an early score for Columbus, and Cam Atkinson got his 24th goal late.

KINGS 3, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Tanner Pearson scored in the opening 1:46, and Los Angeles snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over New Jersey.

Kings defenceman Alec Martinez capped the team's three-goal first period, and Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots in his 21st win of the season. Jeff Carter had the primary assist on the first two goals.

Kyle Quincey scored in the third period for New Jersey, which has lost five straight at home.

Los Angeles, which had dropped five of seven, was outstanding on special teams. Kopitar scored a power-play goal on the Kings' first shot and the Devils failed to capitalize on four power plays, including a two-man advantage for 1:44 midway through the first period.

CANADIENS 5, FLAMES 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexander Radulov scored twice and Montreal extended Calgary's losing streak to four games.

Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec and Daniel Carr also scored for the Canadiens (29-13-7). Carey Price made 30 saves and even had an assist.

Sam Bennett scored with a second left for the Flames (24-24-3), who were on the second game of a back-to-back. Chad Johnson stopped 15 of 20 shots.

SABRES 5, PREDATORS 4, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals, including the game-winner at 2:35 of overtime to give Buffalo a comeback victory over Nashville.

Zemgus Girgensons, Brian Gionta and Kyle Okposo also scored for the Sabres, who have won three straight.

James Neal, Filip Forsberg, Cody McLeod and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Calle Jarnkrok had two assists.

Nashville held a 4-2 lead late in the third period before Gionta scored at 14:10. Then, with Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner pulled for an extra skater, Okposo tipped home a pass from Sam Reinhart with 1:05 remaining to send the game into overtime.

Lehner stopped 35 shots.

SHARKS 4, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:33 left in the third period to lift San Jose over Winnipeg for its sixth straight win.

Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks. Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his ninth appearance of the season.

Bryan Little scored twice and Andrew Copp had a goal for the Jets. Winnipeg defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey each had two assists, and Ondrej Pavelec made 22 saves.

Marleau got the game-winner for the second straight night after he scored four goals in the third period of San Jose's 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.