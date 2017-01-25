OHL Roundup: Kyle Auger lifts 67's over Frontenacs in 14-round shootout

OTTAWA — Kyle Auger scored in the 14th round of the shootout as the Ottawa 67's snapped a four-game losing skid with a 5-4 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Auger also had a goal in the second period for Ottawa (19-24-5), while Patrick White, Travis Barron and Mathieu Foget also found the back of the net. Olivier Lafreniere made 22 saves and turned away 13-of-14 skaters in the shootout.

Cody Caron's short-handed goal at the 10:10 mark of the third period forced overtime for Kingston (20-17-8). Sam Harding, Brett Neumann and Jason Robertson also scored for the Frontenacs. Jeremy Helvig stopped 29 shots and beat 12-of-14 skaters in the shootout.