Olympian Jennie Finch joins MLB as youth softball ambassador

NEW YORK — Gold medallist Jennie Finch is pitching youth softball this spring as an ambassador for Major League Baseball.

The commissioner's office announced Wednesday that she'll join Cal Ripken Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. as MLB youth ambassadors.

Finch says she's excited to work on the grass-roots level to let "girls know that MLB is passionate and truly cares about the sport of softball." It will return as an exhibition sport at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Finch will take part in events in Compton, California, in April, Oklahoma City in June and Miami and Vero Beach, Florida, in July. The softball RBI World Series begins Aug. 6 in Cincinnati.