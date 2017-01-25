Ottawa Senators hire former MLSE executive Tom Anselmi as president

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators named Tom Anselmi as their new president and chief executive officer Wednesday.

Anselmi replaces Cyril Leeder, who had held the post since June of 2009.

Anselmi is a former executive with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Marlies.

He joined the organization in 1996 and in 2012 was named president. He held that post until Tim Leiweke was appointed president and chief executive officer in 2013.

Prior to joining MLSE, Anselmi served as vice-president and GM of arena operations for Orca Bay Sports and Entertainment (now Canucks Sports & Entertainment).